Japan to encourage young people to drink alcohol

Campaign created by Japan was called “Sake Viva!” and should help encourage alcohol consumption among the country’s youth.

It may seem like unbelievable news, but it’s true: Japan will encourage alcohol consumption among young people. The country’s government, in partnership with the National Tax Agency, developed models to encourage this public to buy the product.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, bars and other establishments that sell products containing alcohol have been hit by the restrictions of the Covid-19 pandemic. As a result, the situation caused sales and tax revenue on alcoholic beverages to fall in the third largest global economy.

The justification of the “task force” is the low consumption of alcohol among young people, which has caused financial losses to the country that seeks to reverse the situation by encouraging the public to buy and consume the product.

The government’s solution was to launch a contest to find new ways to encourage young people to drink more alcohol, boosting the country’s economy. It should be noted that the National Tax Agency supervises the competition.

The campaign was called “Sake Viva!” and invites participants to present ideas on how to “stimulate demand among young people” through products, new services, promotional methods and sales techniques using the metaverse or artificial intelligence.

How does the contest to encourage young people to consume alcohol work?

Applications are open until the 9th of September. The contest includes promotional ideas for all types of Japanese alcohol. In October, the competition’s finalists will be invited to an expert consultation. The final tournament takes place in November in Tokyo, and the winner will receive support for their plan to be sold.

“The domestic alcoholic beverage market is shrinking due to demographic changes such as declining birthrates and an aging population, and lifestyle changes due to the impact of Covid-19,” the competition website said.

Image: Mikhail Nilov / pexels.com