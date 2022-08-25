Japan’s Police Chief Quits Over Abe’s Murder

Japan’s national director of police, Itaru Nakamura, submitted his resignation this Thursday (25) in connection with the murder of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, which took place on July 8 this year in the city of Nara.







Shinzo Abe was assassinated on July 8 at a rally in Nara. Photo: EPA / Ansa – Brazil

The announcement was made by Nakamura himself, who said that his departure comes after an investigation found that there were “serious flaws” in the protection that should have been offered to the politician.

“There were serious flaws in the security plans and risk assessments on which the plan was based. And the commander’s field guidance was insufficient. The root of this problem lies in the limitations of the current system, which has been in place for years, in which the local police are solely responsible for providing security,” he told reporters at a press conference.

Nakamura stated that he “takes all responsibility” for what happened and that changes have been made to structures and procedures to prevent similar situations from happening again.

Abe was murdered by Tetsuya Yamagami, who was arrested immediately after the crime, at the start of a political rally in Nara. The 41-year-old ex-military man used a homemade weapon in the attack.

Since then, reports have pointed out that the former prime minister’s security – the longest-serving in Japan’s history – had many flaws. The Japanese city’s police chief had also submitted his resignation.

state funeral

After a funeral was held for family members and admirers, Japan’s parliament is expected to approve a state ceremony for Abe’s farewell on Friday.

As executive sources told Kyodo news agency, the funeral is expected to cost around 250 million yen – without considering the security expenses that will have to be provided by the city of Tokyo.

The event is expected to have 6,400 guests, including former US President Barack Obama and current French president Emmanuel Macron. In addition, a “no-fly zone” will be created in a 46-kilometer perimeter around the Nippon Budokan, where the body will be veiled.

The decision to hold a state funeral is being taken by the country’s current prime minister, Fumio Kishida, but faces resistance from the opposition and part of Japanese public opinion.

The last time Japan held such a ceremony for a prime minister was in 1967 to honor Shigeru Yoshida, the head of government who led the nation after defeat in World War II. .