Jason Momoa to Play “Androgynous” Villain in “Fast & Furious 10”

Jason Momoa at the premiere of the third season of “See”, the Apple TV+ series, at the DGA Theater Complex in August 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo: Leon Bennett/WireImage)

The actor Jason Momoa gave details about his role in “Fast and Furious 10”, which will be the main villain of the story. The “Aquaman” star described the character as “sadistic and androgynous”.

“I’m having so much fun. I can finally be a bad guy, because I’ve been playing the good guy for a long time,” joked Momoa in an interview with “Entertainment Tonight.” “He’s very sadistic and androgynous, kind of like a peacock… he’s a guy with a lot of problems. He definitely has some daddy issues,” the actor said.

The tenth film in the franchise will feature the return of star Vin Diesel as Dom Toretto. Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Sung Kang, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel and Charlize Theron are also confirmed in the plot.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson had public disagreements with Vin Diesel and refused to participate in “Fast & Furious 10”. The film will be directed by Louis Leterrier (“The Incredible Hulk”) and will have Brie Larson (“Captain Marvel”) in the cast.

Jason Momoa suffers accident on set

Actor Jason Momoa ended up in a hospital in Rome, Italy, after having an accident while filming the tenth film in the “Fast and Furious” franchise.

In a photo published on Instagram, the star shared the moment he underwent an MRI. He appears lying down, being placed inside the exam machine.

According to information from the “Daily Mail”, the 42-year-old actor would have hit his head on the set of “Fast X”. “You need to break some eggs to make an omelet. Grateful for my family and friends,” joked Momoa in the publication’s caption.