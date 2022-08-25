Jeffrey Dean Morgan Joins ‘The Boys’ Season 4

Jeffrey Dean Morgan is known for his roles in ‘Supernatural’ and ‘The Walking Dead’. Photo: Instagram/@jeffreydeanmorgan

Known for his roles in Supernatural and The Walking Dead, Jeffrey Dean Morgan won a recurring role in season 4 of the boys, which does not yet have a premiere date on Prime Video. The information was released by TVLine, this Thursday, 25.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the character Morgan will play is being kept under wraps. This lineup marks yet another project by the actor in partnership with Eric Kripkeas they both worked together in Supernaturallike this Jensen Ackleswho starred in the CW series and embarked on the 3rd season of the boys as Soldier Boy. It remains to be seen whether the character will appear in Season 4.

The actress Value Curry (The Lost Symbol), who is also in the cast of the new season of the boyswill play the character Firecracker, while Susan Heyward it will be Sister Sage. Furthermore, the actor Cameron Crovettiwho plays Homelander’s son Ryan, has been promoted to series regular.

Also on the list are: Karl Urban, Antony Starr, Jack Quaid, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Tomer Capon, Karen Fukuhara, Colby Minifie and Claudia Doumit. The actress Dominique McElligottwho plays Maeve, will not return for Season 4.

The three seasons of the boys are available on Prime Video, which is also developing a spinoff, titled Gen V.

Other works by Jeffrey Dean Morgan

Jeffrey Dean Morgan He is also known for his work in the series Grey’s Anatomy in the role of Denny Duquette, who was romantically partnered with Dr. Izzie Stevens (Katherine Heigl); The Good Wife and Weedsas well as films like Rampage – Total Destruction, PS I Love You and Batman v Superman – Dawn of Justice.

We’ll see the actor reprise the role of Negan in the spin-off dead citybeside Lauren Cohanwhich debuts in 2023.