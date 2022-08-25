Joo Paulo starts transition at Cruzeiro four months after thigh surgery

About four months after undergoing surgery to correct a muscle injury in the posterior region of the right thigh, midfielder Joo Paulo, from Cruzeiro, began the transition to physical preparation at Toca da Raposa II this Wednesday (24).
Despite the gradual return to training, Joo is still not available to coach Paulo Pezzolano. According to Cruzeiro, the midfielder will go through a careful process over the next few weeks.
“As our midfielder went through a long period of treatment, after surgery on a serious injury to his right thigh, the process will be even more careful, respecting all the criteria and time necessary for returning to training with the squad”, he informed. the club on social media.
Hired this season after playing for Atltico-GO, Joo Paulo consolidated his position as Cruzeiro’s starter before suffering the injury. The midfielder has four goals and two assists in 16 matches with the celestial shirt.