Love and Thunder ~ Marvel Universe 616

Thor: Love and Thunder will soon be available for fans to purchase digitally and physically. The month of September will see the release of the fourth Thor movie on September 8 not only on Disney+, but also on digital demand, along with 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD on September 27. This will also include exclusive bonus content, including deleted scenes, bloopers and audio commentary from director Taika Waititi.

Bonus features, which vary by product and retailer, feature bloopers that take a look at the hilarious on-set scenes with the cast and crew of Thor: Love and Thunder, and audio commentary from the director/ writer Taika Waititi. Title featurettes include “Worthy of the Hammer: Thor and the Mighty Thor”, “Shaping a Villain” and “Another Classic Taika Adventure”, among others. Finally, the deleted scenes are titled “Finding Zeus”, “Wasting Time”, “A Safe Vacation” and “Fighting for You”.

The full list of Marvel movie bonus content is below:

– Bloopers – Take a look at some of the fun scenes on set with the cast and crew of Thor: Love and Thunder.

– Audio Commentary – Watch the film with audio commentary by director/writer Taika Waititi.

– Worthy of the Hammer: Thor and the Mighty Thor – Follow the journeys of Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman to become Thor and the Mighty Thor, respectively. See how the supporting actors talk about the preparation behind taking on their legendary roles and describe how they combine their unstoppable strengths.

– Casting a Villain – This featurette introduces the main antagonist of Love and Thunder, Gorr the Butcher of God. Shining a light on the man who brings the character to life, this piece highlights his recruitment and process. Then the cast and crew reveal personal anecdotes.

– Another classic Taika adventure – This piece recalls the journey of Taika Waititi taking on the Thor franchise and reinventing the God of Thunder. Revisit the moment when Taika was announced as the new guardian of Thor and follow Taika through the making of Thor: Love and Thunder.

– Deleted scenes:

Searching for Zeus – Thor, Valkyrie and Korg meet some characters as they seek an audience with Zeus.

Wasting Time – Star-Lord and Mantis convince Thor to help their cause.

A Safe Vacation – An indifferent Thor converses with a Star-Lord and panicked Mantis amidst the chaos. An explosion pushes Korg onto the scene.

Fighting for you – Zeus presents Thor with a special tool after overhearing a heartfelt conversation.

Taika Waititi, who directed Thor: Ragnarok, returns for director Thor: Love and Thunder. He also co-wrote the film’s screenplay with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson. The film stars Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Kurt Russell, Chris Pratt, Jaimie Alexander, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Sean Gunn and Vin Diesel.

The movie hits Disney+ on September 8

