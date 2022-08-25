Lucho González sends a message to Ceará fans; watch video – Play

Coach Lucho González was announced by Ceará this Wednesday (24) and has already sent a message to Vozão fans. In a video published on the club’s social network, the Argentine coach said he was excited about the challenge and asked for support from the alvinegro fan:

“Speak with supporters of Vozão, I’m Lucho González. We are very happy, very excited about this new challenge and we count on the support of all of you, this great crowd, to go in search of our achievements and our goals. See you later,” Lucho said.

Watch video with message from Lucho

The coach’s statement was in the plural because he represented his entire coaching staff: assistants Emanuel Depaoli and Walter Scarinci, in addition to physical trainer Diego Giacchino.

arrival and debut

According to Grandpa, the coach and his commission are scheduled to arrive on Friday (26). With that, against Hurricane, on Saturday at Castelão, at 9 pm, for the 23rd round of Serie A, Ceará will be commanded by interim Juca Antonello. Juca has already directed Grandpa in the away draw against Bragantino.

Thus, the Argentine’s debut will be on September 4 against Flamengo, for the 24th round at Maracanã.

Is this content useful to you?

