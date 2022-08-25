Maria Rita will go on tour with the album that revealed ‘the daughter of Elis Regina’ – Jornal do Oeste

Singer Maria Rita, who has just released an EP of sambas called Desse Jeito, will go on tour in Brazil in 2023, with the repertoire of the album Maria Rita, which has Cara Valente, who revealed it in 2003. furor over her name, “the daughter of Elis Regina”, and the concerts Maria used to play with guitarist Chico Pinheiro at the late Supremo Musical bar in São Paulo, before releasing any album, became anthological.

In an interview with the Dizplay page last week, she said that the album doesn’t represent the sound that comes out of her soul today, more expansive than cool, but that she “can’t not like” it. Tour information is in the Rednotes section of the Dizplay music reviews page, published this Thursday, 25th.

In addition to the notes, the third edition of Dizplay features an interview with the Nigerian-London singer Jacob Banks, who has a long-awaited album to be released this Friday, the 26th, and is preparing to perform in Brazil, and analyzes four albums. : Mundiar marks the good arrival of the Amapá singer Ariel Moura; Eu Te Amo debuts the avant-garde project by Tiê with producer Adriano Cintra, FogoFera; Plural is proof of the reach of Gabriel Grossi’s harmonica, which has from Lenine to Jacob Coulier among the guests; and Concerto para Vaca e Boi is a phenomenal album by guitarist Roberto Corrêa composed for six types of viola, always played in duo with the ancestral and baroque viola da gamba.

There is also the Crossplay session, always with a commented playlist, which shows the rhythms that arrive from Amapá, a state that borders French Guiana (from zouk) and Suriname (from casekó).