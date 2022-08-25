Meet 11 celebrities who revealed they were diagnosed with ADHD

Cristiani Dias 08/25/2022 – 17:37 Share

In recent years, the topic of mental health has been increasingly discussed by society. Whether on social networks, debates, TV shows, series, etc., the subject has become commonplace and several celebrities have begun to reveal diagnoses, especially ADHD (Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder). celebrities like Sabrina Sato and Suzana Alves recently went public to reveal that they have the condition.

ADHD is a neurobiological disorder, of genetic causes, which often appears in childhood and often accompanies the individual throughout his life. With the growth of public awareness of the disorder, late diagnoses, that is, in adults, have become more common. The syndrome is characterized by symptoms of inattention, restlessness and impulsivity. It is also called ADD (Attention Deficit Disorder). In English, from ADD, ADHD or AD/HD.

Meet 11 celebrities who have revealed they suffer from the disorder:

Sabrina Sato

The presenter publicly declared in 2021 that she lives with ADHD. According to her, she, there was always a suspicion that she suffered from the condition, but the diagnosis came only recently.

Jennifer Lawrence

Jennifer Lawrence was diagnosed with ADHD as a child. At the time, her nickname was Nitro, for behaving in a very hyperactive and explosive way, just like nitrogen.

Suzana Alves

Actress Suzana Alves, ex-Tiazinha, revealed on his Instagram recently who was diagnosed with ADHD.

fiuk

The actor and former BBB Fiuk was diagnosed with the condition in his teens. In an interview with Fantástico, he has already said that his biggest problem is the lack of attention to details and forgetfulness.

Will Smith

Hollywood star Will Smith has also revealed that he has been diagnosed with ADHD. In an interview with Rolling Stone magazine in 2016, the famous said that since he was a child he has problems with inattention and restlessness.

Adam Levine

The lead singer of the band Maroon 5 is diagnosed with the disorder and participated in an ADD awareness campaign in 2014.

Michael Phelps

Swimmer Michael Phelps is one of the people who was diagnosed with ADHD in childhood, at the age of nine. In fact, his mother is an activist for the organization Mothers of Children with ADHD and offers support to other women who have children diagnosed with the disorder.

Justin Timberlake

Singer Justin Timberlake is another famous with the deficit. In addition to ADHD, he also claimed to have Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD).

Simone Biles

Gymnast Simone Biles publicly spoke about her diagnosis in 2016 in a Twitter post after some prescriptions for her medications were leaked by a group of Russian hackers.

Paris Hilton

Socialite Paris Hilton also admitted in an interview that her ADHD is a constant problem in her daily life.

Emma Watson

The eternal Hermione from the ‘Harry Potter’ films, the British actress revealed that she also has ADHD.