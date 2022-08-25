Modern Family: Cast Reunites at Sarah Hyland’s Wedding; see images of this nostalgic encounter – Series News

The interpreter of Haley Dunphy married Wells Adams in a vineyard in California last Saturday (20).

The cast of Modern Family gathered last Saturday (20) for the wedding of Sarah Hyland, who played Haley Dunphy in the comedy. The 31-year-old actress married Wells Adams, 38, in a California vineyard. The couple first met on social media and met in person at a pre-Emmy event in 2017, getting engaged in July 2019.

At the outdoor ceremony were actors Ariel Winter, Nolan Gould, Julie Bowen, Sofia Vergara and Jesse Tyler Ferguson – the latter accompanied by her husband, Justin Mikita. On their Instagram profiles, they shared several photos together. Ed O’Neil, Ty Burrell, Rico Rodriguez, Eric Stonestreet, Aubrey Anderson-Emmons and Jeremy Maguire were missing from the main cast.

The bride wore two dresses by Vera Wang, while the groom wore a black suit by Gucci. To American Vogue, Sarah Hyland told that she asked the stylist to put pockets in her dress. “So I could have my tissues and cotton swabs on hand,” the actress revealed. The weekend began with a pre-wedding dinner at which the bride’s brother, Ian, gave a speech. In 2017, he donated one of his kidneys to his sister, who suffers from renal dysplasia.

With 11 seasons, Modern Family follows the story of three families linked together. The comedy was written by Steven Levitan (Reboot) and collects five Emmy Awards for Outstanding Comedy Series – for Season 1 (2010), Season 2 (2011), Season 3 (2012), Season 4 (2013) and Season 5 (2014). ).