More options! Samsung launches new bands for the Galaxy Watch5, Watch5 Pro and predecessors

At the beginning of this month, Samsung launched the new generation of smart watches from the South Korean brand, introducing the Galaxy Watch5 and Watch5 Pro to the public, wearables that arrive with improvements in internal hardware, an updated operating system and, starting this Thursday ( 25), new bracelets to customize the look of the devices. According to the company, the new bands are made of hypoallergenic silicone, available exclusively in white with colored details (green, blue, yellow and red) on the clasp of the bracelet and close to the display, a design inspired by the Organization’s Global Goals program. of the United Nations (UN).

According to Samsung, 5% of each purchase will be donated to the UN Development Program, which has a schedule with several objectives that must be met in the coming decades. Although the focus is on the new bracelets, the company reinforces that users can also download watchfaces inspired by the Global Goals. This accessory is compatible with both the past and current generation of the brand’s wearables and availability at launch is limited to 14 countries, including Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, South Korea, Spain. , Sweden, United States and United Kingdom — there is no information on whether to expand availability.

In addition, the price charged for the bracelet is US$ 49.99, around R$ 260 in direct conversion. This is the only custom model available so far, but more versions are likely to be introduced by Samsung in the coming months.

Do you intend to invest in the new generation of Samsung smartwatches? Tell us, comment!

