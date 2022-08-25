Most PCIe 4.0 SSDs should support DirectStorage

The company is already preparing a firmware update that will guarantee good performance in games that support the technology.

While DirectStorage technology is already a common topic among those who follow the news about technologies and games, so far it has not yet made its debut on the PC – which makes many doubts about them remain. To try to lessen this, SSD controller maker Phison went public to clarify that most PCIe 4.0 models on the market should support the technology without any restrictions.

According to the manufacturer, the E18 controller, present in most PCIe 4.0 SDDs already on the market, offers “Exceptional performance that exceeds Microsoft’s recommendations for DirectStorage”. The company is already preparing a firmware update which should ensure that hardware will behave even more efficiently with the arrival of the new feature.

Phison explains that its new I/O+ technology enhances the E18 by decreasing block-level read disturbance (BLDR, its acronym in English). “The technology allows game developers to build more detailed scenarios in the next generation of games that require guaranteed bandwidth.”, says the company.

DirectStorage should make its debut in 2023 on PC

The update for the SSD controller should be made freely available to the public in the near future, but its distribution to manufacturers has already started. Phison’s intention is that this initial step will allow its partners to validate the changes madeensuring that unexpected performance issues don’t happen in the process.

The update prepared by the company must also ensure that the storage components are prepared for the continuous reading demands that will accompany the debut of DirectStorage. As the components will have a reduced rest time during the execution of games, it is necessary to make changes that guarantee that maintenance operations will continue to be carried out properly.

It is also worth noting that the SSD manufacturer will have to release or not the firmware update that adds optimized support for DirectStorage.

Although it has been available for a few months to developers, the technology that optimizes asset loading and decreases CPU workloads is only set to make its official PC debut in 2023. The first high-budget game to take advantage of it should be Square Enix’s Forspoken, which has had its debut postponed to the January 24th in an announcement shared by the developer in July of this year.

Source: PC Gamer