Movies showing this week (with trailers)

Check out the films showing in our region between the 25th and 31st of August, take a look at the trailers and… have a nice session! This week’s news are “After: After the Promise”, “Tad the Explorer and the Emerald Tablet” and “The Boy”.

After: After the Promise

Drama, Romance | M/14

By Castille Landon, with Hero Fiennes Tiffin, Josephine Langford, Kiana Madeira

Every day 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm, 7:00 pm, 9:30 pm / 12:00 am (Fri and Sat) | Castello Lopes Cinemas – TorreShopping, Torres Novas

The “Hessa” couple is growing up and may never be the same again. Although they have already faced countless adversities, what will be the final chapter for the “Hessa” couple? Will it be a fairy tale ending or will it destroy the passionate and toxic relationship? Tessa knows she’s the only one who can calm Hardin down when he explodes, so he needs her, but does she need him?

Bullet Train: Bullet Train

Action, Thriller | M/16

By David Leitch, with Brad Pitt, Sandra Bullock, Joey King

Every day 21:25 / 00:00 (Fri and Sat) | Castello Lopes Cinemas – TorreShopping, Torres Novas

Day 28 (Sun) 4:30 pm and Day 29 (Mon) 9:30 pm | Cine-Teatro Paraíso, Tomar

Based on the book “Maria Beetle”, by Japanese author Kōtarō Isaka, this action-comedy follows a veteran assassin who wants to get away from the life of killing people, but is forced to return to his old life in order to get a suitcase off a train. at high speed from Tokyo to Kyoto.

Curral de Moinas: The People’s Bankers

Comedy | M/14

By Miguel Cadilhe, with João Paulo Rodrigues, Pedro Alves, Júlia Pinheiro, Sofia Ribeiro, Rui Unas

Every day 3:20 pm, 7:30 pm, 9:40 pm / 11:50 pm (Fri and Sat) | Castello Lopes Cinemas – TorreShopping, Torres Novas

Day 25 (Thu) 21:30 | Cliff (Largo das Festas), Mação (open-air cinema)

Day 28 (Sun) 21:30 | Cine-Teatro Paraíso, Tomar

When Quim discovers that a father he didn’t know leaves him the prestigious BICO (International Bank of Official Credit) as an inheritance, life is no longer the same. Soon Quim and Zé head to Lisbon, starting to have a life of luxury, with the right to cork wines and cars with more than 20 horses, but money and the city corrupt Quim. Will the friendship of the two friends be able to withstand such an ordeal and will Quim manage to manage a bank, when not even a change can make?

DC League of Super-Pets

Animation, Adventure, Comedy, Family | M/6

By Jared Stern and Sam Levine

Every day 15:15 | Castello Lopes Cinemas – TorreShopping, Torres Novas

Day 28 (Sun) 11am | Cine-Teatro Paraíso, Tomar

Like Superman, his dog also has powers, although he has recently lost them, so he decides to team up with other pets from an animal shelter who have recently gained powers to save the Justice League, which was captured by Lex Luthor and Lulu, his guinea pig.

Dragon Ball Super: Superhero (double)

Animation, Anime | M/12

From Tetsuro Kodama

Every day 1:15 pm / 11:30 am (Sat and Sun) | Castello Lopes Cinemas – TorreShopping, Torres Novas

The “Dragon Ball” saga, which delighted many young Portuguese people, is back on the big screen, presenting its 21st film. In it, Piccolo (Satan) takes the central role, counting on his side with Gohan, his former disciple, to together save the world from the Red Ribbon Army.

Elvis

Drama | M/12

De Baz Luhrmann, with Austin Butler, Tom Hanks, Olivia DeJonge

26th and 27th (Fri and Sat) 21:30 | Tasso Cineteatro of the Club Serta

The plot explores the life and music of Elvis Presley, taking into account his complicated relationship with his agent, Colonel Tom Parker. Throughout the film, we delve into the complex dynamic that is established between Presley and Parker over the course of 20 years, from the beginning of Presley’s career to his stardom. At the center of this journey is Priscilla Presley, one of the most important people in Elvis’ life.

Minimals 2: The Rise of Gru

Animation, family | M/6

By Kyle Balda

Every day 1:20 pm, 5:30 pm, 7:30 pm / 11 am (Sat and Sun) | Castello Lopes Cinemas – TorreShopping, Torres Novas

The Minimums 2: The Rise of Gru animated film franchise and global cultural phenomenon returns with the unsung story of a 12-year-old boy who dreams of becoming the greatest supervillain of all time. , in a mix between subversive humor and pop culture, accompanied by daring soundtracks.

The boy

Comedy | M/14

By Charles Chaplin, with Charles Chaplin, Jackie Coogan, Carl Miller, Edna Purviance

Day 25 (Thu) 10pm | Garden of the Gil Vicente Cultural Center, Sardoal (outside cinema)

A mother abandons her child with a note in a limousine, but the car ends up being stolen and the child is left in a garbage can. A tramp finds the baby and takes care of him. Five years later, the woman tries to find her lost son.

Tad the Explorer and the Emerald Tablet

Animation, Adventure | M/6

By Enrique Gato

Every day 5:30 pm / 11 am (Sat and Sun) | Castello Lopes Cinemas – TorreShopping, Torres Novas

Tad Jones has dreamed of becoming an archaeologist since he was little, but although he never abandoned his childhood dream, life got complicated and he ended up working in construction. Until, by chance, he is mistaken for a renowned archaeologist and sent on a dangerous expedition to Peru, where he finds the opportunity of a lifetime and meets Sara Lavroff, a young archeologist with whom he fell madly in love, until he goes on a last expedition to to Mexico, where he gets into serious trouble by destroying a sarcophagus and releasing a terrible curse.

Top Gun: Maverick

Action | M/12

By Joseph Kosinski, with Tom Cruise, Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell

Day 31 (Wed) 21:30 | Largo da Feira, Mação (open-air cinema)

Pete “Maverick” Mitchell returns to theaters, this time after more than 30 years of service as one of the Navy’s most accomplished aviators, finding himself playing test pilot roles in order to continue to fly the limits and avoid a rise in the hierarchy that would prevent him from doing what he loves most. Finding himself training a detachment of “Top Gun” grads for a specialized mission no pilot alive has ever seen, Maverick meets Lieutenant Bradley Bradshaw, son of Maverick’s late friend (Nick Bradshaw). Maverick is then forced to face the ghosts of the past and his greatest fears, in the face of a mission that requires the sacrifice of those chosen to fly it.

Other articles