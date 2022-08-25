Near-death experiences change end-of-life views, study says

posted on 08/24/2022 22:18 / updated on 08/24/2022 22:20



Death is one of the greatest human dilemmas. Fatal, mysterious and with the doubt that it will be an end point or just a passage to something beyond life, physical death brings, most of the time, anguish. But this is not the case for everyone: people who have had near-death or psychedelic experiences, influenced by chemicals, have acquired a sense of peace about the end of life.

The finding is from a study by the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine in Maryland, USA, published in the journal Plos One, this Wednesday (24/8). The survey with 3,192 people who had these types of experiences also showed that a large part of the interviewees had a kind of revelation about the meaning and purpose of living.

For the analysis, the researchers distributed a callout to people who had lived through the experiences in classified ads, company newsletters, blog posts and social media — including in near-death or psychedelic drug user groups — and invitations by e-mail. e-mail to people referred to them.

Those who applied were divided into two groups: one of people who experienced near death without using any chemical substance (933 respondents) and another of people who had psychedelic experiences (2,259 analyzed) — including near death — with drug use, including lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD), psilocybin, ayahuasca or N,N-dimethyltryptamine (DMT).

Approximately 90% of respondents demonstrated that the experience lessened their fear of death and resulted in positive end-of-life changes such as personal well-being or satisfaction. In the group of people who had the drug-free experience, the affirmation was 88% and 89% in the psychedelic use group.

In addition, the report states that most of the two groups were shown to have discovered personal, spiritual or “psychological acumen” meaning after the experience. About 56% of the group that had the experience after using drugs said they had found “something or someone they could call God”, compared to 48% of the group without drugs. However, the group that did not use psychedelics had a higher incidence of having had “contact with people who died”.

For Roland Griffiths, lead author of the study, the research reveals that the clinical use of psychedelics can help treat mood swings and help people who are in a state of end-of-life anxiety – in terminal cases or in case of panic attacks. with an expressive factor in fear of dying.

“Not only can the characteristics of psychedelic experiences be similar to near-death experiences, both are ranked among the most significant life experiences and both produce similar lasting decreases in fear of death and increases in well-being.”

Specific questionnaires analyzed feelings of the experience and results of it

Each group answered a specific questionnaire created by the researchers with multiple-choice questions to describe the duration of the experience and whether or not they were life-threatening, and subjective response items, so that they told in detail the experience and the context of it.

Multiple-choice questions were based on cognitive, affective, paranormal, and transcendental subscales. The first evaluated to what extent the sense of time and thoughts were accelerated, if scenes from the past came back to memory and if suddenly they seemed to “understand everything”.

In the affective part, the questions evaluated the appearance of feelings of peace/joy/union and the perception of a bright light. In the paranormal, the questions evaluated if the senses were more vivid than usual, if they seemed to be aware of things as per extrasensory perception, if they experienced scenes from the future and if they felt separated from the physical body.

Finally, in the questions of the transcendental subscale, respondents said whether they encountered a mystical being or presence, saw deceased spirits or found a border or point of no return.

The change in attitude towards death was analyzed in other questions, in which those analyzed answered if “the prospects of my own death arouse anxiety in me”, to assess the fear of death, “death is an entrance to a place of final satisfaction”, to assess the degree of satisfaction with the end of life and if they found a sense of purpose.