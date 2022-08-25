Neil Gaiman talks about the possibility of a sequel

Author explained that for “Coraline 2” to happen, it needs a good story, just like “The Godfather 2”

Thamyris Couto| @thamy_couto Posted on 8/24/2022 at 12:30 pm – Updated at 12:47 pm

Some time ago Neil Gaiman is already being billed for a sequel to “Coraline,” and while he still hasn’t put the hammer down on his decision to produce or not, the author hasn’t completely closed the door on the possibility either. In an interview with comic bookhe was asked about it and told what would be needed for a Part 2 of the animation.

“I always said I wouldn’t do ‘Coraline’ sequels unless I could create a story that was as good as the first one. And so far I haven’t been able to think of anything… In fact, that’s actually a good thing because I’d hate myself if I did one of those ‘direct-to-video’ sequels.”he explained to the vehicle.

And even with blank pages, for now, Gaiman confessed that he would not discard the idea, if the right opportunity presented itself. “If you’re going to do something, it needs to be a ‘Toy Story 2′ or ‘The Godfather Part 2’ level sequel where you’re really improving on what’s been done before. So I absolutely wouldn’t rule that idea out, but only if it’s cooler than the first one.”he added.

ABOUT “CORALINE”

“Coraline and the Secret World” follows a little girl who discovers a secret door that contains a world similar to her own, but better in many ways. However, all the residents have buttons for eyes, the parents are affectionate and Coraline’s dreams have come true there. Although delighted with her new home, she soon discovers strange secrets: her other mother and the rest of her family want to keep her forever trapped in this parallel world.

the work of Neil Gaiman was adapted in 2009 for the big screen, under the direction of Henry Selick (“Jack’s wierd world”). The title marked the first feature film by the animation house Laika and was even nominated for “Best Animation” at the Oscars.

The original voice cast includes Dakota Fanning (“Flames of vengeance”), Teri Hatcher (“Tango and Cash”), Ian McShane (“John Wick”), Keith David (“Two Nice Guys”), Jennifer Saunders (“Absolutely Fabulous”), Robert Bailey Jr. (“Little John”) and Dawn French (“Death on the Nile”).

“Coraline and the Secret World” is available for purchase on Apple TV+.

