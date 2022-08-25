Netflix confirms presence at the event

THE Netflix started this week confirming what every fan wanted: his presence on CCXP 22. Check out:

The streaming platform has been a CCXP partner since it arrived in Brazil and held memorable panels with the participation of artists such as Will Smith and Terry Crews, for example. The studio is always on fans’ list as one of the most anticipated content producers. Still, Netflix was already responsible for the arrival of David Tennant, Krysten Ritter, Adam Sandler, Taylor Lautner, Neil Patrick Harris, Noah Schnapp, Caleb McLaughlin, Sadie Sink, Henry Cavill and Sandra Bullock.

For the 2022 edition, the streaming platform has yet to announce its guests. Stay tuned to Omelete for more news.

CCXP 22 will take place from December 01 to 04 and tickets can be purchased on the festival’s official website (www.ccxp.com.br). Credentials are still available in the Thursday, Friday, Sunday, Epic and Unlock categories.

