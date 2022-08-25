Netflix releases first teaser of ‘White Noise’, new film by Noah Baumbach

Netflix has just released the first teaser for “white noise”, Noah Baumbach’s new movie — writer behind acclaimed works such as “Frances Ha,” “Marriage Story” and the highly-anticipated live-action “Barbie” starring Margot Robbie. See below:

What is the story of ‘White Noise’?

‘White Noise’ has been defined as both a hilarious and a terrifying film. In the plot, a contemporary American family tries to deal with the conflicts of everyday life amid universal and philosophical questions such as love, death and the possibility of happiness in a world surrounded by doubts.

production list

The production stars none other than Adam Driver (Casa Gucci), Greta Gerwig (Lady Bird), Don Cheadle (Hotel Rwanda), Raffey Cassidy (Vox Lux) and Sam Nivola (Blackout). Other names like May Nivola, Lars Eidinger, Andre Benjamin and Jodie Turner-Smith are also confirmed.

Streaming premiere date

For now, the release date of the feature film has not been announced by Netflix. However, the expectation is that the title arrives in the catalog later this year. anxious?