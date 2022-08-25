New record: Solar-powered drone crashes in US after 64-day flight – 08/24/2022

A solar-powered drone has crashed after flying for 64 days, the US Army said Tuesday.

The Zephy-8 device made by European group Airbus “encountered events that led to the unexpected termination” of the voyage over the Yuma desert in Arizona on Aug. 18, the Army said in a statement.

The website Simple Flying, which tracks flights, said the device reached between 45,000 and 50,000 feet and then suddenly crashed.

Powered by solar energy, with a wingspan of 25 meters and weighing 75 kilograms, the vehicle more than doubled the records for unmanned flights.

It also came close to surpassing the longest flight ever. In 1959, two pilots piloted a Cessna 172 for 64 days, 22 hours and 19 minutes over a desert in the southwestern United States. The plane was refueled twice while flying over a moving pickup truck that supplied it with fuel.

Zephyr flew almost all the time in the stratosphere to prove its ability to receive and transmit data. The device was piloted by satellite connections, the Army and Airbus said.

The drone could one day serve as a station for its ability to remain at high altitudes for long periods and provide broadband communication services to remote regions.

