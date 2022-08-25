New WhatsApp update for unread messages

The messaging application has been bringing constant updates to its communication systems, within all the years of operation in the market, much progress has been made since the initial versions of the project. In this way, it is natural that the platform continues to be updated frequently, assigning new functionalities to your system. And, last Monday, the 22nd, through a publication on Twitter, WhatsApp announced that it would launch the filter for unread messages.

According to the publication, the novelty aims to offer greater organization to its users, as it should guarantee extra control, preventing messages from “dads” or “sisters” from being forgotten (as joked in the ad).

Now you can sort your chats with an “unread” filter for extra control and organization. Never miss another message from daddy or the message from your sister asking why you didn’t answer to daddy 😂 —WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) August 22, 2022

The new tool already has confirmed tests for three months and appears with its thin form. The current and definitive version can be activated in the options presented by selecting the search function, in a balloon presented among other options. The novelty is simple and aims exclusively at organization, bringing a new option to separate your unread messages, after all almost every user has their groups or contacts that do not stop uploading messages, some end up lost in the process.

Among the many uses that WhatsApp presents today, the function is very welcome. For the time being in Brazil the function started to be made available gradually. Make sure your app is updated to the latest version available from support, by checking the Play Store or App Store for the latest update. WhatsApp Web should get the update without extra features, along with the desktop version.

Every novelty is favorable to facilitate day-to-day communication. As the company joked, don’t miss the message from your family members asking where you are anymore.