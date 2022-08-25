No “goodbye, Nubank”: now NuConta looks like savings and you have to wait 30 days to receive 100% of the CDI — but customers haven’t run away from fintech; find out why

In July, the Nubank caused a real stir among customers by announcing an important change at NuConta: 100% of CDI would only be paid after 30 days, as with savings.

It is worth remembering that in 31st day the customer will receive the income from the previous 30 days, as if it had been earning since the 1st day — different from savings, which always pay each month and earn less than the CDI.

In any case, it is still possible to find a series of lace accounts that pay from day one. That is, you don’t have to wait a month to pocket the income.

Still, the transformation in NuConta was not able to make users abandon purple. For analysts at Goldman Sachs, the fintech’s chief financial officer, Guilherme Lago, and the director of investor relations, Jörg Friedemann, said that the controversial change did not cause any loss of customers.

But there is an important detail: so far, only 6% of the base has been reached with the change, the perspective is that all users will be reached by the end of September. This means that if you don’t want to wait a month to receive 100% of the CDI, you need to look for other options quickly.

While Nubank made a loss, this bank has already shot up 53% and is about to pay dividends to shareholders

Nubank’s second quarter 2022 results shook the market. In the period, the bank recorded a loss of US$ 29 million, a bigger hole than expected. According to analysts interviewed by Bloomberg, the expectation was for a net loss in the range of US$ 10 million.

Meanwhile, there is a ‘bancão’ that has come with full force for the balance sheet season whose shares have already soared more than 43% this year and, even so, according to Itaú BBA, they are still cheap.

