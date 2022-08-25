Noah Baumbach’s White Noise releases updates, cast, synopsis and more

A new drama film titled white noise is coming to Netflix soon, and we’ve created a guide to everything we know so far about the movie, and he’s shared it below. You can bookmark this page as we will be constantly updating this space with new information about the film as it comes out.

white noise is an upcoming Netflix original film written and directed by Noah Baumbach. It is a film adaptation of the 1985 book of the same name by Don DeLillo. Baumbach is best known for writing and directing the Golden Globe-winning film Story of a wedding starring Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson and the comedy-drama film The Meyerowitz Stories. He is also known for co-writing the script for the upcoming rom-com Barbie with Greta Gerwig.

The drama film is part of Baumbach’s exclusive deal with Netflix, which he signed in January 2021. The deal states that Baumbach would write and produce films for the streamer for years to come. white noise it’s his first project under his contract, and we can’t wait to see what he writes and produces next.

Here’s everything you should know about white noise.

white noise teaser

White Noise version updates

The drama film will premiere at the 79th Venice International Film Festival, which runs from August 31 to September 10. However, Netflix has not announced an official release date for when it will arrive on its platform.

Netflix released new updates, a teaser and stills for the film on August 25, 2022, but no release date yet. All we know is that the movie is “coming soon” to the streamer. That likely means it will arrive before the end of 2022, but it could arrive as early as 2023.

white noise cast

Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig star in the lead roles as Professor Jack Gladney and Babette Gladney, respectively. You can meet Driver of his papers at Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens, Paterson, Story of a wedding, The Last Duel and Gucci house. Not only is Gerwig known for co-writing and directing Barbiebut also for his acting roles in the films greenberg, Frances Ha and lady america.

Here is the list of the main cast below:

Adam Driver as Professor Jack Gladney

Greta Gerwig as Babette Gladney

Don Cheadle as Professor Murray Siskind

Raffey Cassidy as Debbie

Sam Nivola as Fritz

May Nivola as St

Jodie Turner-Smith

André L. Benjamin

Lars Edinger as Arlo Shell

You can check out the movie’s official IMDb page if you want to know who makes up the full cast and crew.

White Noise Synopsis

Here is the official Netflix logline:

At once hilarious and horrifying, lyrical and absurd, ordinary and apocalyptic, White Noise dramatizes a contemporary American family’s attempts to grapple with the mundane conflicts of everyday life while grappling with the universal mysteries of love, death, and the possibility of happiness in life. an uncertain world. world.

white noise pictures

Take a look at Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig, Don Cheadle and more in the first photos released below!

Stay tuned to Netflix Life for more news and coverage at white noise.