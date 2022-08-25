NVIDIA believes GPU prices should be close to dedicated consoles

For the company’s CEO, GeForce cards are like a “console inside the PC”

At a shareholder meeting following the release of its fiscal 2023 second quarter report, NVIDIA gave more details about your GPU pricing strategy. For CEO Jen-Hsun Huang, the average value of a unit of hardware should keep up with the amount normally charged by consoles available on the market.

“We always believe that the price of GeForce should approach the average selling price of a game console. And so, it should be something along the $500 or more line at the moment.,” said Huang. The statement implies that the company sees graphics cards as the most important part of a gaming PCleaving aside the other components necessary for good performance.

During the meeting, the NVIDIA CEO also explained that the average price of GPUs in recent years has been directly affected by the cryptocurrency market, resulting in values ​​much higher than expected. While the current digital asset crisis is rapidly driving down the value of components, Huang believes the long-term trend is toward a return to a standard closer to that of desktop consoles.

GeForces is “a game console inside the PC”

Huang also suggests that the rising price of traditional video games is result of them”be more useful than ever”. In addition to acting as gaming platforms, they can also be used to access different types of entertainment and usually last a great number of years before a replacement is needed.

“You use your game console for your greatest form of entertainment, and you use it for a very, very long time. And GeForce is essentially a game console inside your PC.”, explains the executive. During the meeting, he also highlighted the importance of GeForce Now in the company’s strategystating that the service acts both as a way to access games and as a remote workstation.

For Huang, the dynamics of using the streaming system also ends up influencing the average price charged by GPUs. At the moment, the company prepares a reduction in its profits and several actions coordinated with partners to reduce the available stocks of the RTX 30 line, which should begin to live with the RTX 40 models from September this year.

