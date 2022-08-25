NVIDIA CEO Marks Event, May Announce GeForce RTX 40 Cards in September

Jensen Huang, CEO of NVIDIA, leaves the kitchen for the stage at GTC2022 on the 20th of September

THE NVIDIA announced that the CEO from the company, Jensen Huangwill take the stage on the day September 20 during GTC 2022, the company’s annual conference. Among the great news that he can announce, the new generation of GPUs ada lovelaceread series GeForce RTX 40. “I’m looking forward to the GTX conference in September, where we’ll share what’s new in the RTX lineup reinventing 3D graphics and gaming,” Jensen said of his keynote, which leaves the kitchen of his home following the announcement of the RTX 30 generation.

It is a very important moment for the company, especially given the recent reports confirming GeForce GPU sales are down 33%, much more than the company expected, as Jensen himself put it. Still related to sales, Jensen said that the Ampere series of GPUs (RTX 30) is the most popular the company has ever made, and will continue to be successful for a long time.

Going back to the GeForce RTX 40 cards, so far everything is just rumors, some suggesting good performance gains compared to the current generation, but nothing more than rumors. During the GTC the company may reveal some new information and even an announcement date or arrival of the new cards, who knows coming to take advantage of the Christmas sales.

In every new release the first models are the high performance ones, so maybe some GeForce RTX 4090, RTX 4080 or even 4070 still in 2022, but mass production with more variety even maybe only in 2023. We’ll have to wait a few more weeks or new leaks to get a better picture of new GPUs and their release predictions.

