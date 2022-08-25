Olivia Wilde Explains Shia LaBeouf’s ‘Firing’ Rolling Stone

According to the director, Shia LaBeouf had to be removed from the thriller starring Harry Styles for a very complex reason.

Before Harry Stylesthe film Do not worry, dear would apparently be led by Shia LaBeouf. In an interview with Varietyhowever, the production director, Olivia Wildeexplained why the actor ended up being removed from the cast of thriller.

When it was discovered that LaBeouf would no longer be part of the feature, the studio responsible for production said that everything happened due to a scheduling conflict. The problem is that, according to Olivia Wildethe reason was much more specific and complex than that.

I say this as an admirer of your work. [de LaBeouf]; your process was not consistent with the ethos I demand in my productions. He has a process that, in some ways, seems to require combative energy, and I personally don’t think it’s conducive to the best performances.”

THE Varietythe director also commented that, in her opinion, “creating a safe and reliable environment is the best way to make people do their best work”, which is why Shia LaBeouf was not part of the cast. “Ultimately, my responsibility is to the production and the cast to protect them. That was my job,” she said.

During the interview, olivia also commented on the scandal that involved LaBeouf and his ex-girlfriend. The entire case became public shortly after the actor was removed from the film, at which time FKA Twigshis ex, sued him for physical, emotional and mental abuse.

At the time, according to Entertainment Weeklyvia Reuters, the actor’s legal team stated that he “generally and specifically denies all allegations”. Shortly thereafter, however, LaBeouf left his then agency and entered an inpatient unit.

“A lot of things came up after this happened that really bothered me, in terms of behavior,” he said. wildethen, in an interview with Variety. “I really wish him health and evolution because I believe in restorative justice.”

But for our movie, what we really needed was an energy that was incredibly supportive. Particularly with a movie like this, I knew I would be asking Florence [Pugh] to be in very vulnerable situations, and my priority was to make her feel safe and to make her feel supported.”

Rolling Stone global cover

Harry Styles was the first global cover of the rolling stone and, in the report, talked about the experience of starring in two films in a row, going from Do not worry, dear (2022) for My Policeman (2022), and still reveals if he would like to act again.

Since it appeared in the post-cretids of eternalgives Marvelfor example, there were several rumors about the artist’s upcoming roles in Marvel Cinematic Universeas well as secret stakes in other franchises. Harry, however, points out: “I don’t think I’m going to make a movie anytime soon”. (To the rumor about a paper in Star Warshe says he’s never heard of it: “so I guess it’s… fake.”)

In the cover interview, styles he also talked about issues of fame and the balance between the harassments of the artist’s life and the personal one. You can check out the full interview here: Harry Styles: the almost real life of the biggest pop idol of the moment.