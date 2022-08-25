Olivia Wilde makes rare and passionate comment about relationship with Harry Styles: “Deep love”

About to debut her movie “Don’t Worry Honey,” Olivia Wilde opened up about her relationship with Harry Styles. In an interview with Variety, published this Wednesday (24), the 38-year-old director made a rare statement about her relationship with the 28-year-old singer and actor. He plays Jack, the husband of the protagonist Alice, played by Florence Pugh. .

Rumors point out that Harry and Wilde have been together since January 2021, but they never publicly announced that they are a couple. The two are also not much for public appearances as boyfriends, or passionate declarations on social media. According to the actress, however, there is a reason for this: “I have never seen a relationship benefit from being dragged into the public arena.”.

In the interview, Olivia opened up a little more than usual about the nature of her relationship with Styles. “We both do everything to protect our relationship. I think it’s from experience but also just a deep love”, he stated.

About the production as a director, Wilde also rebutted some comments that said that Harry Styles would earn more than Florence Pugh for his role in the film. “I am a woman who has been in this business for over 20 years, and this is something I have fought for, for myself and for other women.”, declared the artist.

Asked about the choice of actors for the roles of Jack and Alice, the director explained that she was delighted with Florence Pugh’s performance in the feature “Midsommar”: “I had been slack-jawed with her. I loved the movie, but I loved her. I was like, ‘Well, she’s extraordinary. She is clearly the most exciting young actress today’”.

In the conversation, she stated that Harry impressed her with his role in “Dunkirk”. Initially, he had turned down the character as he would be on tour. However, with the arrival of the pandemic, plans changed and the singer was able to participate in the production. “We found the perfect Jack and luckily it’s kind of magical that it ended up being our first choice“, celebrated Wilde.

Produced by Warner Bros., the film “Don’t Worry, Honey” opens on September 22 in Brazilian cinemas. Watch the trailer:

