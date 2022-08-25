Olivia Wilde makes rare comment about relationship with Harry Styles: ‘Deep love’

olive wilde film director Do not worry, dear spoke to Variety, in an interview published this Wednesday, 24, about the relationship with the actor and singer Harry Styles . Despite rumors that they have been together since January 2021, the couple has never publicly confirmed that they are dating.

To the publication, Oliva explained why she kept the relationship away from the media. “I’ve never seen a relationship benefit from being dragged into the public arena,” she declared.

The actress also stressed that this is the best way she and Harry have found to protect their relationship. On the occasion, Olivia took the opportunity to make a brief statement to the singer: “We both do everything to protect our relationship. I think it’s out of experience, but also just out of deep love.”

Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles also have a professional relationship, since the formerOne Direction will play the character Jack, protagonist of Do not worry, dearbeside Florence Pughwho lives Alice.

The director also commented on the rumor that Harry would have earned more than Florence for acting in the film. “I’m a woman who’s been in this business for over 20 years and this is something I’ve fought for, for myself and for other women,” she said.

Olivia explained that she called the artist to act in the production after seeing him in Dunkirk. “We found the perfect Jack and luckily it’s kind of magical how he ended up being our first choice,” he said.

Do not worry, dear premieres on September 22 in Brazilian cinemas.