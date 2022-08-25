Olivia Wilde on Ex-Jason Sudeikis’ Act: “Really Disturbing”







Photo: Instagram/Olivia Wilde/Modern Popcorn

Actress and filmmaker Olivia Wilde (“Outstanding”) has finally spoken out about the court summons she received on April 26 while on stage at CinemaCon to present her new film, “Don’t Worry, Honey.” In an interview with Variety, Wilde called it “really disturbing”.

“It was my place of work,” she said. “In any other workplace, this would be seen as an attack. It was really upsetting. It shouldn’t have happened. There was a huge security breach, which is really scary. The obstacles you had to overcome to get into that room with multiple badges, in addition to the special COVID tests that had to be done days in advance, which gave the wristbands necessary to gain access to the event – this was something that required forethought.”

At the time, Wilde was about to introduce her film to an audience made up of North America’s top movie theater owners, when a man stood up to hand her a mysterious brown envelope, which she opened and checked in front of everyone. Many theorized that it was an unsolicited script, but soon the real content emerged: a subpoena from her ex, Jason Sudeikis (the “Ted Lasso”), in a custody action of the couple’s children. Trying to stay focused, she continued talking about her work, never mentioning the contents of the envelope.

“I would hate for this evil to distract from the work of so many different people and the studio I was there representing. Trying to sabotage that was really cruel. But I had a job to do. I’m not easily distracted,” she continued. “But, you know, unfortunately, it wasn’t something that was entirely surprising to me. I mean, there’s a reason I got out of that relationship.”

Although they never made their marriage official, Wilde and Sudeikis had two children before splitting in late 2020 – when the director became involved with singer Harry Styles, star of “Don’t Worry Honey”. Recently, a judge ruled in Wilde’s favor, ruling that California is her children’s home state, not New York, as Sudeikis had petitioned.

“The only people who have suffered are my children, because they will have to see this, and they should never have known that this happened. For me it was terrible, but the victims were children aged 8 and 5, and that is very sad.” she said. “I chose to be an actress. I willingly walked into the spotlight. But that’s not something my kids asked for. And when my kids are dragged into it, it’s deeply painful.”

The film that Wilde was presenting at the time, “Don’t Worry, Honey,” hits Brazilian theaters on September 22.