Pakistan will tax graphics cards according to VRAM capacity

Import measure fixes the rates in dollars and can be beneficial to the consumer

The government of Pakistan has decided to tax the import of video cards according to the VRAM capacity of the imported hardware. According to the government, the measure seeks to prevent tax evasion. Video cards did not have fixed rates, so consumers were arbitrarily taxed at customs and tried to declare the purchase of models inferior to the ones they were actually importing.

With GPU prices plummeting and manufacturers like Nvidia and AMD preparing aggressive reductions for their products, the government of Pakistan has decided to cap its import duties. THE decision can be beneficial to the consumer and present lower than expected tax rates. From now on, Pakistani customs will tax the import of GPUs based on the value of their memory. The higher the capacity, the higher the tariff applied, regardless of the model. Video cards with 4GB of memory will be priced at $65, a 12GB card will be priced at $328, and a 24GB model will be priced at $540.

to better understand, the fixed dollar amount will be multiplied by the current exchange rate of the rupee – official currency of Pakistan. From this amount, a tax of 36% will be charged, as an import tax. The international portal Videocardz has built a table to assist in the visualization, which you can check below.

In the image, we have the amount converted into rupees and how much the 36% rate will be. At the current price, a video card with 8 GB of memory, regardless of model, will be taxed at 15,170 rupees, equivalent to R$971. Despite the government’s justification, independent Pakistani news portals speak of severe taxation on video cards. Fixing the dollar amount before conversion makes the 36% fee dependent on fluctuations in exchange rates.

Importing old boards may not be worth it

As a graphics card with 24GB of memory is sure to cost more than its fixed price of US$540 (can exceed US$1000), Pakistani consumers will be faced with tariffs of 36% much lower than what they could end up paying at customs.

On the other hand, old models released a few years ago and which are already at reduced prices, may end up being taxed excessively because of their memory. For this reason, if the consumer buys an older card with, for example, 12 GB of memory, he may end up paying a fee that makes the purchase not make sense. Even so, it will be enough to do the math to know if the hardware in question is worth it.

Intel recently released its first dedicated graphics card, the AsRock A380 Challenger ITX OC and here at Adrenaline we did a complete analysis of the entry-level hardware, which still needs to run a lot behind AMD and Nvidia but already presents some interesting results in the segment.

REVIEW | AsRock A380 Challenger ITX OC – a start

Board starts to show what the Intel Arc has to offer, but it still has a long way to go



…..

Source: Toms Hardware, IncPak