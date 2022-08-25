Palmeiras closes August with a millionaire fundraiser at Allianz Parque

Palmeiras played only three games as home team in August, at Allianz Parque, but in addition to most of them having a decisive character for the club, all were box office successes, accumulating a collection of more than R$ 10 million, which increased palmeirense revenue in this regard.

The first match of this threesome was for the Brasileirão, against Goiás, in which the three points were essential to open an advantage in the leadership. On that August 7th, the gross income at Allianz was BRL 2,105,530.28. The figures, although high by local standards, were the lowest of the month compared to the other two games.

It wasn’t for less. The second match of August at Allianz Parque was the return leg of the Libertadores quarterfinals. After 2-2 at Mineirão, Verdão held a 0-0 at home even with two players sent off. The decision went to penalties with victory alviverde. On that 10th, R$ 4,394,735.85 were collected. This is Palmeiras’ income record this season.

The last game of August at Allianz Parque was not as decisive as the second, but it looked like a final. On the 21st, Palmeiras received Flamengo for what was called an early decision of the Brasileirão. The people from Palmeiras filled the stadium with more than 40 thousand fans and generated an income of R$ 4,240,006.98.

Adding these three games with millionaire income, we arrive at a total value of BRL 10,740,273.11 in the month of August alone, an average of almost BRL 3.6 million per game. The appeal of decisions and the high value of tickets against Atlético-MG and Flamengo ended up influencing this significant collection for the club.

Thus, the total amount raised in the year by Verdão surpassed the mark of R$ 60 million, being almost R$ 26.5 million only in the Brasileirão and R$ 12.8 million in the Copa Libertadores.

Now the next home game for Palmeiras will take a while to happen. There will be three consecutive matches as a visitor: Fluminense (Brasileirão), Athletico-PR (Libertadores) and Red Bull Bragantino (Brasileirão). Therefore, the next commitment as home team will only be on September 6, against Hurricane, for the return of the Liberta semifinal, which promises to have high revenue.

Check out the three gross incomes of Palmeiras in the month of August:

8/7/2022 – Palmeiras 3 x 0 Goiás – BRL 2,105,530.28

8/10/2022 – Palmeiras 0 (6) x (5) 0 Atlético-MG – R$ 4,394,735.85

8/21/2022 – Palmeiras 0 x 0 Flamengo – BRL 4,240,006.98

Check out Palmeiras’ total revenue for the season:

Paulistão – BRL 14,289,825.95

Libertadores – BRL 12,863,626.00

Recopa – BRL 2,562,317.30

Brasileirão – BRL 26,487,937.73

Copa do Brasil – BRL 3,970,223.99

TOTAL – BRL 60,173,930.97