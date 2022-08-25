Park closes giant slide after kids “fly” off ride; video goes viral on the web

The school playground is different! Last weekend, a park in Detroit, USA, opened a giant six-lane metal slide, for people of all ages to enjoy. But it didn’t take long for the public to realize that something was wrong: the kids were flying — and not in a good way. The toy was hastily closed for maintenance, but by this point, videos were already making the rounds on the web.

The footage shows the little ones going down the slide at high speed and bumping their heads as they go through each swell. Some of them already end the tour crying and massaging some parts of the body. Poor things! Watch:

The toy, called “Belle Isle Giant”, was closed for two years due to the pandemic. Kenyatta Mcdney told ABC that the fun quickly turned to despair. “What I noticed was the impact of them hitting the ground as they slipped”she commented. “I was sliding a lot faster than I thought. Gravity hurts”pointed out the girl’s son, Keymarr.

Meanwhile, the web had fun creating various content about the new terror of playgrounds. Some comments joked about the pain the attraction was supposed to cause, but others went further. One group even made a shirt. “Built in the 1960s, when safety regulations were scarce, the ‘Giant of Belle Isle’ has been terrorizing children for generations. And in 2022, it reopened! Bigger, faster, more dangerous than ever, and if you’re lucky enough to have survived this steel monstrosity, you deserve a t-shirt!”said the publication.

Rapper Gmac Cash also created a sound in honor of the toy. “You can break your back, on the giant slide”sings on his newest release. “The kids pissed me off and I sent them down the giant slide”adds.

You Can Break Yo Back On The #GiantSlide pic.twitter.com/exzeZCAK8T — GMACCASH (@GmacCash) August 20, 2022

According to the park’s Facebook page, they decided to close the ride to make it slower and safer. With that, the toy should reopen this Friday (26). After the announcement, officials also released a video of a guard demonstrating how to descend correctly, with the main tip: lean forward the entire way. I don’t know about you, but I’ll pass this one lol!

