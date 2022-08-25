PC’s Marvel’s Spider-Man Gets New Sharpening Tweaks for NVIDIA DLSS and AMD FSR 2.0

The new game patch also promises performance improvements and the correction of several bugs.

Nixxes and Insomniac released this Thursday (25) the download of a new update for the PC version of Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered. The v1.824.1.0 patch promises to give players greater control over game performance through the introduction of new drivers that allow you to sharpen NVIDIA DLSS and AMD FSR 2.0 upscale systems.

The developers also introduced a additional sharpening control, which works separately from that linked to upscale solutions. The promise is that both options can be combined to achieve results that match the visual quality and performance expected by each player.

The update also allows force Marvel’s Spider-Man to run in 32:9 or 21:9 aspect ratios, even on screens that don’t work with them natively. According to Nixxes, the intention is to allow all players to test the experience of playing the game with ultrawide visuals.

Update fixes several Marvel’s Spider-Man bugs

The patch notes also state that there have been a number of fixes that should prevent game from freezing when ray tracing features are enabled. There have also been adjustments to the amount of people and vehicles that spawn in each offered configuration, which should now more clearly convey their earnings to players.

Marvel’s Spider-Man for PC improved the field of view of your cut scenes, fixed issues with gyroscope controls in the Steam Deck, and removed various visual artifacts that could appear while the protagonist was traveling around the city. Patch notes also promise stability improvements and the introduction of a more detailed error logging system and informative.

The developers also claim that they are investigating issues related to unlocking achievements and the performance delivered by laptops with NVIDIA GPUs. To top it off, they also claim that they are investigating reports that the game’s performance can drop after long gaming sessions, but stated that have not yet been able to reproduce the problem on your machines.

Source: Nixxes/Steam