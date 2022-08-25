Persuasion: Netflix releases trailer with Dakota Johnson – Check it out

Jane Austen’s New Adaptation

Persuasion will bring Dakota Johnson as the protagonist of the new adaptation of Jane Austen and we have the first trailer to show you. So, first of all, check out the trailer below:

If all goes as expected, Persuasion will arrive in a month, on July 15th.

The production cast of Netflix will have Dakota Johnson, Henry Golding and Cosmo Jarvis. The feature will arrive bringing a new approach to a novel of Jane Austen, author of Pride and Prejudice, through the director’s eyes Carrie Cracknell.

“Persuasion” was Jane Austen’s last complete work. The book tells the story of Anne Elliot, one of Austen’s quietest and most reserved heroines, but, at the same time, one of the strongest and most open to change. The book extols the constancy of love at a turbulent time in the history of England: the Napoleonic Wars. Written in this period, the novel describes how a woman can remain true to her past and still envision a happy future. Austen subtly exposes how a woman can overcome social conventions and feminine restrictions in the pursuit of happiness.”

Dakota Johnson

In fact, despite being well known for 50 Shades of Gray, Dakota Johnson has many other films in her portfolio, such as The Social Network, The Beast, Angels of the Law between others.

The actress who has gone through rehab for alcohol and drug addiction has cinema in her blood. Daughter of two actors, Don Johnson it’s from Melanie Griffith.

Anyway, who likes the actress? By the way, those who already know the novel of Jane Austen, Persuasion? We’ll keep an eye out for more updates, so stay tuned to combo.

Source: comic book

