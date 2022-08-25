Pierre Cardin is honored in new book

A new book that will soon hit the shelves will complement the collection of fashionistas and history lovers: the work, called Modernidade do Mito da Moda, will show the early years of the late stylist Pierre Cardin, one of the main names in world fashion. Scheduled for release on September 21, the compilation coincides with the 100th anniversary of the designer’s birth.

With 256 pages, the compilation is written in French, a language that was naturalized by the stylist, who was born in Italy, Europe. Pre-orders for the book are available on Amazon and, according to the site, are framed in a hardcover.

The publication was named Pierre Cardin: Mode Mythe Modernité or “Pierre Cardin: Fashion, Myth, Modernity. The book is signed by Jean-Pascal Hesse, head of communication for the brand and a personal friend of the late designer.

In the compilation, the author describes the designer’s early years, which preceded the launch, in 1964, of the revolutionary collection of the decade dubbed Cosmocorps. The other pages include documents and memorable photographs of the stylist.

According to information from the WWD portal, the book features a foreword by Gaultier, who began his career at Cardin’s studio. To tell the story in iconic photos, images by photographer Roland de Vassal fill the pages with Pierre’s haute couture records, including the invention of the bubble dress, leading to the launch of his ready-to-wear line in 1963.

In the cover photo, model Celia Hammond stands out as she poses aboard a pink cloud-shaped hat and coat in the same shade, with pleated stitching reflected in a mirror. The 1962 portrait was captured through the eyes of photographer Norman Parkinson.

Sabrina Pessoa collaborated