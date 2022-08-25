Pinocchio: New trailer reveals look of wooden puppet; Look

The new trailer for the live-action Pinocchio, which will be released directly on Disney+, no longer hides the wooden puppet of the remake. Check out the look, perfectly copied from the 1940s animated film, in the video below.

The fairy tale will be reimagined through the eyes of Robert Zemeckis (Back to the Future) and will retell the story of Pinocchio, who embarks on an adventure to become a real boy. The film will feature Tom Hanks as Gepetto, the carpenter who creates the wooden puppet that is treated like a son.

The film will also feature Cynthia Erivo as the Blue Fairy, in addition to Joseph Gordon-Levitt, who will voice Jiminy Cricket. Benjamin Evan Ainsworth will voice the protagonist, while Luke Evans will portray Barker the Coachman, Keegan-Michael Key will voice Honest John and Lorraine Bracco will be Sofia the Seagull, a new character in the story.

Pinocchio debuts only on Disney+ on September 8, along with Thor: Love and Thunder and other titles that are part of Disney+ Day.

Thor: Love and Thunder

Marvel Studios’ Thor: Love and Thunder brings the God of Thunder (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey of self-discovery unlike anything he’s ever faced. But their efforts are interrupted by a galactic assassin known as Gorr the Butcher of the Gods (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat this threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who, to Thor’s surprise, inexplicably wields her magical hammer, Mjolnir, like the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark on a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the Butcher of the Gods’ revenge and stop him before it’s too late.

Thor: Love and Thunder

Marvel Studios Forward: Behind the Scenes of Thor: Love and Thunder

Join Taika Waititi, Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale and Tessa Thompson as they share the secrets behind the creation of Thor: Love and Thunder. Through in-depth interviews with the cast and crew, as well as never-before-seen footage and footage from the set and more, Avante reveals the behind-the-scenes look at the fourth God of Thunder movie.

Obi-Wan Kenobi: Return of the Jedi

With never-before-seen behind-the-scenes footage, personal stories and significant moments, Obi-Wan Kenobi: Return of the Jedi showcases the production of Lucasfilm’s original Disney+ series, Obi-Wan Kenobi, an epic story that begins 10 years after the dramatic events took place. from Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith. This insightful documentary from Lucasfilm and the Supper Club explores the return of Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker to the screen – and Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen to their respective classic roles. Director Deborah Chow, cast and crew reflect on their journey to tell a new story with iconic Star Wars characters, while introducing new heroes and villains to the saga along the way. Complete with tours of the creature area, props department and more, Obi-Wan Kenobi: Return of the Jedi showcases the side of filmmaking that makes Star Wars so unique – the respect and passion for generational legacy and beloved characters.

Terra Incognita (Latin American Original Series)

Terra Incognita follows Eric Dalaras (Pedro Maurizi), a teenager who discovers a frightening world while searching for the truth behind the mysterious disappearance of his parents eight years ago. Raised by his maternal grandparents alongside his sister Uma (Mora Fisz), Eric decides to run away from home and return to his childhood hometown of Cape Qwert to search for answers where his parents were last seen: the horror theme park. Terra Incognita. Alongside his friends, his sister and his aunt, Eric must overcome his fears to find answers and solve the mystery in a dark and unknown world.

Frozen Sing-Along – A Freezing Adventure and Frozen 2

Disney+ will release new sing-along versions of Frozen and Frozen 2 from Walt Disney Animation Studios. When watching the sing-along version, subscribers will be able to dive deeper into the songs with the lyrics displayed on the screen.

Welcome to the Club

In addition, subscribers to Combo+, a commercial offer that gives access to Disney+ and Star+ for a unique price in Latin America, will be able to enjoy Welcome to the Club, a new short from The Simpsons that debuts on Disney+ and Star+ in Latin America. In Welcome to the Club, Lisa Simpson, determined to become a princess, is shocked to realize that being mean could be more fun.

cars on the road

The series follows Lightning McQueen (voice of Owen Wilson) and his best friend Mater (voice of Larry the Cable Guy) on a journey eastward from Radiator Springs to find Mater’s sister. Along the way, each stop is a grand adventure, with amazing roadside attractions and fun new characters. Cars on the Road is produced by Marc Sondheimer. The series is directed by Steve Purcell (Episodes 1, 2, 8), Bobby Podesta (Episodes 5, 6, 9) and Brian Fee (Episodes 3, 4, 7). Composer Jake Monaco created the soundtrack for all nine episodes.

Growing

Created by Brie Larson and Culture.House, Crescendo is an innovative hybrid documentary series that explores the challenges, triumphs and complexities of adolescence through ten coming-of-age stories. From Disney Branded Television, the series uses narrative, experimental and documentary filmmaking to follow a cast individual, ages 18 to 22, as they tell their story. They represent a wide range of lived experiences, giving audiences emotionally powerful narratives that offer an engaging look at adolescence and the many social, familial, and internal obstacles young people face on their path to self-discovery and acceptance. Each 30-minute episode features a young person, or “hero”, and their growing up experience. Each episode is anchored by a deeply personal interview that allows our heroes to walk us through their childhood and adolescence. Along with these creative cinematic interviews and reenactments that help bring key inflection points to life.

The Adventures of Bertie Gregory

The face of a new generation of aspiring adventurers and natural history filmmakers, Bertie Gregory, a 29-year-old National Geographic explorer, takes viewers on epic, thrilling and harrowing journeys that reach the most spectacular and secret corners of our wild world. . Equipped with cutting-edge cinematic technology, National Geographic’s Disney+ Epic Adventures with Bertie Gregory original series breaks the mold of the traditional natural history show by telling extraordinary, real animal stories, taking viewers with them through all the action.

