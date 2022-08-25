Plex suffers leak that compromises passwords, emails and usernames – Tecnoblog

At best deals,

It was confirmed this Wednesday (24), that an information leak occurred on the media storage service Plex. This affected some personal data of its users, forcing the company to send emails clarifying the situation. As scary as this may be, the company has made it clear that nothing related to credit cards has been compromised.

Plex (Image: Playback / Internet)

Yesterday, we discovered suspicious activity in one of our databases. We immediately started an investigation and it appears that a third party was able to access a limited subset of data which includes emails, usernames and encrypted passwords. Even though all account passwords that could have been accessed are hashed and protected according to best practices, out of an abundance of caution we are requiring that all Plex accounts have their password reset. Rest assured that credit card and other payment data are not stored on our servers and were not vulnerable in this incident. Part of the email Plex sent to its users

Through the text sent by the company, we can understand that the attacker only affected the most basic personal information. Still, if you usually watch content through the platform, the best suggestion is to reset everything you can.

In order to feel even more secure, it is worth logging out of all connected devices.

Data leakage is a modern evil

There’s no way, if a company works with database, sooner or later, it can suffer an attack.

It’s hard to find any great brand that has never received an onslaught from hackers and the like. Plex is not the first and will not be the last. Just to illustrate, only in April 2022, McDonald’s and Banco Pan were targets, leaking information such as email, CPF and bank accounts.

In order to protect yourself, it is important to understand how something like this can affect you and what to do if your personal data is leaked.

In this sense, it can be interesting to have as much control as possible over what you save on the internet.

