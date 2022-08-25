Pluto TV announces the arrival of three new channels

Pluto TV, a free television streaming service in Brazil, launches three new channels in August: Breaking the Taboo (channel 255), Unsolved Mysteries (channel 309) and The Man Who Came From Heaven (channel 111). All are now available on the service. Currently, streaming offers more than 90 channels in Spanish, in addition to 80 channels in Portuguese that add up to more than 35,000 hours of content. See details about the new channels below.

Pluto TV Quebrando o Tabu (channel 255) is a channel that proposes to debate the most controversial subjects without fear. From the internet to streaming: experts and personalities will give their views on the most controversial topics. The taboo can end… Unsolved Mysteries (channel 309) brings together the scariest and most mysterious cases in history and the details and clues that contributed, or not, to unravel these crimes. Unsolved Mysteries is the channel that will bring out the investigator in you.

The Man Who Came from Heaven (channel 111) brings a trainee angel back to Earth to help people with an ex-policeman. While they work, you have fun.

Interested? Tune in now! The free streaming service is available on iOS and Android smartphones and tablets, smart TVs, streaming devices, as well as Pluto TV’s own website.

