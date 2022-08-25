Pope Francis plans resignation and prepares succession with the inauguration of 20 new cardinals

The list includes two Brazilian representatives, Leonardo Ulrich Steiner, Archbishop of Manaus, and Paulo Cezar Costa, Archbishop of Brasília.

Pope Francis plans to resign and says change of pontiff ‘would not be a catastrophe’



Due to the health problems he faces, the Pope Francis does not rule out the possibility of resigning from office and is already preparing his succession with the inauguration on Saturday of 20 new cardinals, 16 of them with the right to vote in the conclave for the election of his successor. “Changing the pope would not be a catastrophe”, he declared, before explaining that he had not considered “this possibility, but that does not mean that the day after tomorrow I will not think about it”, and added that “the door is open”. The pontiff has summoned all the cardinals of the world to an unprecedented two-day meeting, which will take place after the “creation”, the religious term, of the 20 new “princes of the Church”. The list includes names from Brazil, Paraguay, India, Singapore, Mongolia and East Timor. On the list of 16 cardinals under the age of 80 and, therefore, entitled to vote in the event of a conclave for the resignation or death of the pope, are three Latin Americans: two Brazilians – Leonardo Ulrich Steiner, archbishop of Manaus, and Paulo Cezar Costa, Archbishop of Brasília – and a Paraguayan – Adalberto Martínez Flores, Archbishop of Asunción. Dedicated to the reform of the Pontifical Constitution, approved in March and in force since June 5, the summoning of almost 300 cardinals is a kind of pre-conclave, during which an assessment of the situation of the Church after almost 10 years of leadership of the Latin American Pope.

The meeting sparked much speculation, in particular about the state of health of the pope, who underwent colon surgery in 2021 and suffers from pain in his right knee that prevents him from walking and forces him to use a wheelchair. With the inauguration of the new cardinals, Francis includes in the list of possible religious successors coming from the peripheries of the world, certainly more open, less accustomed to the intrigues of the Roman Curia. According to the rite, future cardinals will kneel before the pope to receive the cardinal’s red cap, a color reminiscent of the blood that Christ shed on the cross. After the ceremony, there will be the traditional “courtesy visit” to the Vatican, which allows the residents of Rome to approach to personally greet the new cardinals. The swearing-in ceremony for the new cardinals will take place on Saturday from 4 pm (11 am GMT) during a solemn ceremony in St. Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican.

*With information from AFP