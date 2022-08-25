Pope Francis prepares succession with inauguration of 20 new cardinals | World

Pope Francis, who does not rule out resigning for health reasons, prepares his succession with the inauguration on Saturday (27) of 20 new cardinals, 16 of them with the right to vote in the conclave for the election of his successor.

The 85-year-old pontiff has summoned all the world’s cardinals for an unprecedented two-day meetingwhich will take place after the inauguration of the new cardinals, starting at 16:00 (11:00 GMT) on Saturday at St. Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican.

The meeting sparked much speculation, in particular about the state of health of the pope, who underwent colon surgery in 2021 and suffers from pain in his right knee that forces him to use a wheelchair.

Francis did not rule out the possibility of resigning in the face of health difficulties, as he admitted at the end of July to journalists who followed his trip to Canada.

“Changing the pope wouldn’t be a catastrophe. I didn’t think about this possibility, but that doesn’t mean I won’t think about it the day after tomorrow. The door is open,” he declared at the time.

The summoning of nearly 300 cardinals is a kind of pre-conclaveduring which an assessment will be made of the situation of the Church after almost ten years of leadership by the Latin American pope.

With the inauguration of the new cardinals, Francis includes in the list of possible religious successors from the peripheries of the worldcertainly more open, less accustomed to the intrigues of the Roman Curia.

Latin American Cardinals

Dom Paulo Cezar Costa, Archbishop of Brasilia.

The list includes names from Brazil, Paraguay, India, Singapore, Mongolia and East Timor.

In the list of 16 cardinals under the age of 80 and, therefore, entitled to vote in the event of a conclave for the resignation or death of the pope, are three Latin Americans: two Brazilians – Leonardo Ulrich Steiner, archbishop of Manaus, and Paulo Cezar Costa, Archbishop of Brasília – and a Paraguayan – Adalberto Martínez Flores, Archbishop of Asunción.

A fourth, Colombian Jorge Enrique Jiménez Carvajal, is over 80 years old and will not be able to participate in an election for the future pontiff.

At the end of his eighth consistory, almost one for each year of papacy, as in March 2023 he will complete ten years at the head of the Church, Francis will be responsible for the designation of 83 cardinals from the current total of 132 electors, almost two-thirds of the group.

A decisive number in the event of the election of the pope, which precisely requires a two-thirds majority.

Faithful to his line in favor of a more social, less European church, close to the forgotten, the Argentine pope selected two Africans and five Asians, including two Indians, confirming the continent’s advancement in the Church.

Among the most notable appointments is that of American Robert McElroy, Archbishop of San Diego, California, considered a progressive for his views on gay Catholics and abortion rights.

Another emblematic appointment is that of the Italian missionary Giorgio Marengo, who works in Mongolia. He will be the youngest cardinal in the world, at just 48 years old.

Three future cardinals hold positions in the Curia, the central government of the Church: British Arthur Roche, Korean Lazzaro You Heung-sik and Spanish Fernando Vérgez Alzaga, president of the Vatican City State government.

Initially appointed, 80-year-old Belgian Lucas Van Looy, archbishop emeritus of Ghent, asked to be dismissed from the title due to criticism of his management of the scandal of sexual abuse by members of the clergy.

According to the rite, future cardinals will kneel before the pope to receive the cardinal’s red cap, a color reminiscent of the blood that Christ shed on the cross.