Pope says Darya Dugina was an innocent victim of the war; Kiev criticizes

Pope Francis departed the script at his weekly audience and commented on the war between Russia and Ukraine. He also criticized arms dealers, whom he called “delinquents who kill humanity”.

Francis called for “concrete measures” to end the war in Ukraine and avoid the risk of a “nuclear disaster” at the Zaporizhzhia plant, under Russian government control. The site has become a target of bombing in recent weeks – an accident could blanket Germany, Poland and Slovakia with radioactive material.

He also briefly mentioned Daria Dugina, killed Saturday (20) by an explosive that was in her car. She is the daughter of ultranationalist Alexander Dugin, who is known as Russian President Vladimir Putin’s “guru” despite never holding government office.

“I think of a poor girl who flew in the air because of a bomb under her car seat in Moscow,” the Catholic leader said, without citing Dugina nominally. “The innocent pay the price of war, the innocent! Let’s think about this reality and say to each other: war is madness. AND those who gain from war and the arms trade are criminals who murder humanity.”

Ukraine criticizes Pope for mourning Daria Dugina’s death

Ukraine’s ambassador to the Vatican, Andrii Yurash, criticized Pope Francis for mourning the death of 29-year-old Russian journalist and political analyst Daria Dugina.

The Pope’s speech today was disappointing and made me think of many things. You cannot put aggressor and victim, rapist and raped in the same category.

Message published by the diplomat on Twitter

“How is it possible to mention one of the ideologues of Russian imperialism as an innocent victim? She was murdered by the Russians as a sacred victim and is now a shield of war,” he added.

Daria Dugina was the victim of a bomb installed in the car she was driving — a Toyota Land Cruiser Prado in Dugin’s name — and triggered from a distance. The crime occurred as Dugina was passing through the village of Velyki Vyazomi, on the outskirts of Moscow, returning from a festival at which she and her father had been honored guests.

Russia accuses Ukraine’s secret services of planning the attack, but Kiev denies involvement in the case.

This is not the first time that Ukraine has been on a collision course with Francis. On the Via Crucis presided over by the pontiff last April, the official program called for a Ukrainian and a Russian woman to read together a reflection on the war.

However, after protests by the Kiev embassy to the Holy See, the text was cut from the celebration. Still, the Ukrainian and the Russian carried the cross together at one of the stations of the Via Crucis.

The Pope is negotiating a possible visit to Kiev in the coming weeks, but has already made it clear that he would also like to go to Moscow to meet with President Vladimir Putin and try to promote a peace agreement.