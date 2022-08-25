Port of Chickens! Flights plus accommodation at Samoa Beach Resort from R$2,220 per person, in 8 interest-free installments

Enjoy Porto de Galinhas and book the Samoa Beach Resort with unmissable prices! we found packages with flights plus accommodation in this beautiful resort, located on Muro Alto Beach, from R$ 4,440 per couple, that is, R$ 2,220 per person in double accommodation and breakfast included.

The installment is in up to 8 interest-free installments and on the Zarpo website it is still possible to book just the stay, without airline tickets and without additional fees at the closing of the purchase.

Samoa Beach Resort

Located on Muro Alto Beach, next to a permanent natural pool, the Samoa Beach Resort enchants from the moment of arrival. The delight starts with the palate, with breakfast or half board included in the rate!

The Tuvalu Restaurant is responsible for serving the included meals in buffet style, specializing in regional cuisine, exploring fresh fish and seafood. As for leisure, the fun doesn’t end! There are several activities for all tastes and ages.

Two swimming pools, one for adults and the other for children with a water toy, games room, sports courts, kids’ club with activities for the little ones, monitored recreation for adults and activities on the beach guarantee entertainment throughout the day.

To relax, guests have drinks at the Bar Puka Puka – poolside bar that extends its services to the beach -, and massages at the SPA, at an additional cost. With Samoa Beach Resort, live memorable days without any worries!

For rest, you can choose between two accommodation options. With 23 and 27 m², both have a 49” LED Smart TV with cable channels, air conditioning and a minibar. The published prices are for the Superior apartment, with capacity for two adults and two children up to 12 years old, plus flights.

To add flights for children, it is necessary to click on “Change flights” after accessing the links in the table. The value of the package will be recalculated according to the new flights, with no change in the value of the accommodation. To choose another accommodation, occupancy or board option, go to the resort page on Zarpo.

The values ​​of the packages at Zarpo may vary along with the air tickets. We have listed the prices found on the website at the time of writing this text, but there may be a variation to more or less, so we recommend checking other dates!