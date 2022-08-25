Prime Gaming: September 2022 free games list may have leaked

Pime Gaming, a service included in Amazon’s subscription plan, has been distributing a wide range of free PC games monthly, including great hits such as Mass Effect Legendary Edition, Need For Speed ​​Heat, Far Cry 4 and many others, in addition to clear of drops within games like Fall Guys, League of Legends and so on. Although the service has not yet officially announced what the games and drops will be for the month of September 2022, it seems that the titles ended up leaking ahead of time.

















According to renowned Dealabs user billbil-kun, who has been revealing PlayStation Plus free games in advance, Prime Gaming will be giving away eight free games in September. The list includes Assassin’s Creed Origins, Football Manager 2022, Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor, The Dig, Defend the Rook, We. The Revolution, Castle on the Coast and Word of the Law: The Death Mask Collector’s Edition.