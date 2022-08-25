Princess Diana’s Ford Escort goes up for auction in the UK – 24/08/2022 – Market

An exclusive black Ford Escort driven by the late Princess Diana in the 1980s will be auctioned this weekend at the Silverstone circuit in the UK.

One of the 130 lots offered for sale on Saturday (20), the RS Turbo Series 1 Escort, belonged to Diana between 1985 and 1988. It is believed to be the only one of the model made in black, according to Silverstone Auctions.

The company expects the vehicle to sell for more than £100,000 ($118,000).

The RS Turbo Series 1 was usually made in white, but the British royal family’s police guard asked that Diana’s be painted black out of discretion, auctioneers said.

The princess’ choice to drive the vehicle, which has about 40,000 kilometers on it, was “very brave”, Arwel Richards, a classic car specialist at Silverstone Auctions, told Reuters.

“All the other members of the royal family would be hanging around London in the back. […] of an official car […] and she driving a car […] that you would see in a housing project.”

Princess Diana’s death will be 25 years old next week. She died at age 36 when the limousine she was a passenger in crashed into a Paris tunnel while fending off chasing paparazzi.