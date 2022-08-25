project wants to bring system to Macs over ten years old – Tecnoblog

At best deals,

no tail tied

Every time Apple releases a new version of its operating systems, some products fall behind and fail to be updated. As macOS 13 Ventura, it was no different: the Mac Pro “trash” and the first MacBook with Touch Bar will not receive the update. A group of developers, however, is trying to ensure that these computers don’t reach the end of the line.

macOS 13 Ventura on Macs (Image: Disclosure / Apple)



They maintain a tool called OpenCore Legacy Patcher, also known as OCLP. Thanks to her, old Macs were able to receive macOS 11 Big Sur and 12 Monterey.

With macOS Ventura, it’s going to be harder, but they’ve made some progress, like re-enabling system support for Intel’s Ivy Bridge processors and even older, and even older graphics cards like the 2008 Mac Pro.

Mykola Grymalyuk, project leader, however, does not risk a timetable for a stable release, as the programmers will have a lot of work ahead of them.

macOS Ventura on old Macs is a challenge

How do you explain the Ars Technica, previous versions of the system didn’t have as many problems running on computers without official support. The differences between a compatible and a non-compatible machine were small, and tricking the bootloader was often enough. Now, however, it is more difficult.

Apple has been accelerating the end of support for Macs with Intel processors. Ventura is not compatible with processors older than the seventh generation of Intel Core, Kaby Lake.

Additionally, the company removed drivers and other operating system components that were needed by the chips, such as AMD and Intel GPU drivers, compatibility with Nvidia GPUs, support for older model USBs and non-Force Touch touchpads, and more. .

This did not happen in previous versions. The 2021 Monterey was not compatible with several computers released between 2012 and 2014 with Intel’s third and fourth generation processors (Ivy Bridge and Haswell, respectively).

Even so, there was still compatibility with the 2013 Mac Pro (Ivy Bridge) and the 2014 Mac Mini (Haswell). So it was easier to adapt the system to other computers and create tools like OCLP and dosdude1.

macOS Ventura will bring new features such as Stage Manager, which promises to facilitate multitasking, continuity in calls with FaceTime, improvements in Spotlight search and more.

The expectation is that the system, currently in beta, will be released to all users in October.

With information: Ars Technica, 9to5Mac.