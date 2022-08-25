Ricciardo rejects other categories and admits chance to take gap year in 2023 – Formula 1 News

McLAREN WITHOUT RICCIARDO (AND WITHOUT PALOU TOO?) + AUDI NEAR FORMULA 1 | TT GP #66

Daniel Ricciardo is the name of the week leading up to the Belgian GP. The 33-year-old Australian will leave McLaren at the end of 2022 after a two-year partnership that fell short. This Thursday (25), the driver answered questions from the press for the first time during the pre-race press conference in Spa.

With a name linked to possible transfers to Alpine and Haas in 2023, Ricciardo ruled out any possibility of racing in categories like Indy and Formula E, and even revealed that he is willing to take a sabbatical if a good opportunity does not arise.

“If it makes sense, yes. It’s the only category I’m interested in at this stage of my career, F1 is what I love. I don’t see myself running anywhere else. If the stars don’t align and it doesn’t make sense next year, meaning I need to reset or re-evaluate. If it’s the right thing, I’m willing to do it”, commented Daniel.

Ricciardo agreed to terminate with McLaren (Photo: McLaren)

Ricciardo also mentioned that he wants to give the maximum in the remaining races of the 2022 season. In 13 races played so far, the Australian has scored just 19 points, against 76 for teammate Lando Norris. Daniel is 12th in the Drivers’ Championship.

“After all that, it’s a weight off your shoulders. It’s just about running and having fun. I always feel like I have something to prove. Even though they made the decision, the team is supporting me to make the most of these nine races and finish the year on a high. Many people support me and want to see me well. I’m not going to drive just for fun, I want to be as competitive and as fast as possible”, he added.

The Belgian GP” target=”_blank”>Belgian GP takes place this weekend at the Spa-Francorchamps circuit in Stavelot, with LIVE AND ON REAL TIME of BIG PRIZE.

