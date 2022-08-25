Rock in Rio: remember the international artists who have already enjoyed the Marvelous City | Rock in Rio

With each edition, the Rock in Rio makes the great names of international music disembark in the Marvelous City. Lucky not only for cariocas, but also for the artists themselves, who take advantage of their visit here to walk around and discover the city’s natural beauties. Remember, in the video above, which festival attractions were enchanted by Rio. ❤

the first time when Rihanna performed at Rock in Rio, in 2011, the Barbadian made a point of going to Christ the Redeemer. In a video made by fans, Riri appears looking up, staring fixedly at the statue and showing all her faith. The only curious fact of the scene, which drew laughter from many people, is that the singer did not put down her glass of caipirinha at any time.

The Queen singer performed with the band at Rock in Rio 2015. Like Rihanna, Adam Lambert He also went to visit Corcovado, where he took pictures and a cute video of capuchin monkeys eating berries.

The American, who has already composed an anthem in honor of her hometown, New York, can now write a song for Brazil. After all, Alicia Keys was so in love with the country that she even made a public declaration of love on social media:

“I’m in love with you. No wonder you cast a spell on everyone who comes here. May it inspire so many songs to be written about you and so many stories about you. I arrived a few days before my shows because it was my husband and we were able to taste some of its flavor.”

After performing at Rock in Rio 2013, the singer did a little bit of everything for the city: she went to Corcovado, watched the capoeira and samba circles, took a boat trip with her family, went to the beach, ate brigadeiro and other foods typical.

Rock in Rio 2015 attraction, British singer Sam Smith also splashed out in the city. She had fun with the fans at the door of the hotel, took a helicopter ride with the model Cara Delevingne, and even wore the shirt of the Brazilian team.

One of the idols of the teenage audience, Shawn Mendes caused during his visit to the city, to perform at Rock in Rio 2017. The singer decided to enjoy one of his rest days on a beach in the South Zone. However, he didn’t get shade and fresh water, but a crowd of fans around him.

In the same year, Fergie and Pablo Vittar performed together on the festival’s Mundo Stage. O match of this duo was so great that the two mended the show in a party after the end of the presentation. There, they danced a lot – and even to the floor – alongside Luisa Sonza and Whindersson Nunesstill engaged at the time.

