Roger Guedes: ‘Learn, Willian’ and ’10 has an owner’: Corinthians cheer

The goal scored by Roger Guedes in the 45th minute of the 2nd half of Fluminense 2×2 Corinthians, a game that took place today at Maracanã and valid for the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil, made the fans of the São Paulo team crazy.

On Twitter, fans celebrated, in addition to the goal that sealed the tie and closed the score, the celebration of the striker – who took off his shirt and showed the number 10 towards the stands.

It was the 4th appearance of Roger Guedes with the “new” uniform. He inherited the accessory from midfielder Willian, who chose to terminate with Corinthians after receiving several threats in recent months.

“Learn what it’s like to be a number 10, Willian”, posted a fan. “10 has an owner and deserves to be respected. It asked and is representing”, wrote another.

Corinthians’ official profile reflected the jokes and nicknamed the player “Roger Guedez”, in reference to the number.

Watch Guedes’ goal and see reactions:

learn what it’s like to be a shirt 10 willian — thai (@thaisnwra) August 25, 2022

Why William if we have Roger Guedes — Eduardo (@eduardocaua_) August 25, 2022

WHOEVER CRITICIZED GUEDES IS CRAZY — ferb (@ferroudriguez) August 25, 2022

Roger Guedes showing his personality and showing Willian what the attitude of a real number 10 should be! — Luiz Varela (@LuizVarela9) August 25, 2022

At 40 “I had to take Guedes out”

At 44 “My son’s name will be Roger Guedes” — ? ? ? ? ? ? ? (@ALISSON_X3X) August 25, 2022