Róger Guedes praises Corinthians’ performance and projects a comeback: “It’s hitting the counterattack” | Corinthians

Scorer of Corinthians’ equalizer against Fluminense, this Wednesday, at Maracanã, Róger Guedes made a point of praising the team’s tactical effort in the first match of the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil.

– They play 90% [do tempo] right side, so I had to go back a lot in today’s game. They put four guys on the same side, it’s a team that plays very well offensively – said the striker at the end of the match.

Roger Guedes celebrates his first goal at Maracanã and projects a return game: “We can kill”

Even so, Guedes pointed out possible solutions for Vítor Pereira’s team aiming at the return game, at Neo Química Arena, which takes place on September 15th.

– Defensively, they leave some spaces, so it is to hit the counterattack that we can kill the game inside the house – reinforced.

1 of 2 Róger Guedes and Fagner celebrate Corinthians’ goal against Fluminense — Photo: Thiago Ribeiro/AGIF Róger Guedes and Fagner celebrate Corinthians’ goal against Fluminense — Photo: Thiago Ribeiro/AGIF

In addition, the goal scored by Guedes ended the striker’s fasting in cup games: he had not yet scored either in Libertadores or in this edition of the Copa do Brasil.

– It’s very important to score. My first at Maracanã, so it’s special too, I’m very happy, it’s great to help the team with goals – he added.

At 44 min of the 2nd half – goal from inside the area by Róger Guedes do Corinthians against Fluminense

2 of 2 Banner Corinthians — Photo: Reproduction Banner Corinthians — Photo: Reproduction

