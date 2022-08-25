Roger says Grêmio rivals try to generate “nervous atmosphere” at Arena to use pressure | Guild

Grêmio’s tie against Cruzeiro by Serie B had a negative highlight off the pitch. But the atmosphere of the Arena was not subject only to the fight. It has been throughout the whole of Série B because of the crowd’s demands on the team. Coach Roger Machado stated that opponents deliberately try to use this against the tricolor team.

On Friday, Grêmio faces Ituano, at 19h, again in the Arena. The Grêmio commander made a revelation. He commented on the dialogue with members of other teams and stated that it is a strategy for rivals to slow down and try to unnerve the crowd. The idea of ​​Grêmio’s opponents to use a possible unfavorable environment of the fans against their own team.

Roger even mentioned the right-back Rodrigo Ferreira as an example. He said that the player has not yet risked a shot from outside the area, a characteristic of him, due to the insecurity from the criticism of the crowd.

— We’ve been talking to a lot of colleagues after the games, especially at home. It is the opponents’ strategy to try to make our fans an ally of them. It was like this recently against the Operário. Suffers a foul, for the game, ties the goalkeeper’s boot. Colleagues sometimes comment that they want to make the environment nervous and the fans start to pressure – said the coach.

1 of 1 Roger Machado, Grêmio coach — Photo: Lucas Uebel/Grêmio Roger Machado, Grêmio coach — Photo: Lucas Uebel/Grêmio

Another issue from last Sunday also came from the crowd. The game with Cruzeiro had to be interrupted twice during the first time. After the match, coach Roger Machado condemned the fights.

— I don’t know what makes a parent take a child in that environment. Invariably there is a fight, I’m sorry about that. Honestly, I don’t see a horizon of improvement, because the episodes repeat themselves. It’s not exclusive to Grêmio, we know that – highlighted Roger.

The day after the match, the confusion in the north stands had consequences. The justice of RS suspended four organized supporters of Grêmio and interdicted the Arena sector. Subsequently, President Romildo Bolzan gave an interview and treated the sentence as “unfair”.