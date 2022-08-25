Russians say missile killed 200; Kiev confirms 25

Russia said today that it killed “more than 200 Ukrainian servicemen” yesterday in a bombing of a railway station in central Ukraine.

The Kiev government, on the other hand, announced a death toll of 25 people, including two children. The balance did not specify the number of soldiers affected.

The Ukrainian government also said a residential area was hit. There has not yet been a statement on the number of victims alleged by the Russians.

In a statement, the Russian Defense Ministry said an Iskander missile “directly hit a military train at Chaplyne station in the Dnipropetrovsk region, wiping out more than 200 reserve soldiers of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.”

According to the ministry, the train “was on its way to combat zones” in eastern Ukraine, where Ukrainian troops face Moscow forces.

Image shows destruction of trains after Russian attack on Chaplyne, Dnipropetrovsk region Image: Playback/@DmytroKuleba

European Union condemns attack. The bloc’s head of diplomacy, Josep Borrell, condemned the bombing on Thursday and said that “those responsible will have to be held accountable.” He used the numbers provided by Ukraine for the number of victims.

“The EU strongly condemns another heinous attack carried out by Russia against civilians,” he tweeted.

Borrell did not indicate how Brussels intends to hold Moscow accountable, but next week he will chair meetings of EU foreign and defense ministers in Prague to address the crisis.

After Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February, EU countries adopted various economic sanctions against Moscow and many EU countries supplied Ukraine with weapons.

But Borrell recently admitted that it will be difficult to continue unanimously supporting the former Soviet republic in a context of rising energy prices, which affects European businesses and consumers and threatens to trigger a recession.

Bombing on Independence Day. The bombing took place on the date Ukraine celebrated Independence Day, which marks the country’s separation from the Soviet Union in 1991.

The date also coincided with the day on which Russia’s invasion of the country, which began on February 24, completed six months.

*With information from AFP