Ryan Gosling joins the prequel cast

the prelude to Eleven men and a secret starring Margot Robbie may add a new name to your roster soon. Ryan Goslingwho worked with the Australian in Barbienegotiates a share in the production of Warner Bros. Discovery (via THR).

For now, no details about Gosling’s character have been revealed.

with script by Carrie Solomon (The Good Fight) and direction of Jay Roach (the scandal), the new film in the heist saga will take place in Europe during the 1960s, although plot details have yet to be revealed.

Robbie will produce the new film alongside Gary Rosswho directed the last feature in the franchise: Eight Women and a Secret2018, which had a cast led by Cate Blanchett and Sandra Bullock.

There is still no release date for the new film.

